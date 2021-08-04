5.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Swat, other KP areas

SWAT: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Swat, Mohmand and Swabi districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday afternoon, causing panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter scale.

Its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range with the depth at 159 kilometres.

There were no reports of any major damage.

On August 01, an earthquake with a measured magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale had hit the Mingora city and the adjacent areas resulting in people rushing out of their houses rattled.

The center of the quake was said to be in Tajikistan-Afghanistan region in the Center Asia and the depth was recorded at 178 kilometres, the National Seismic Monitoring Center tells.

There were no reported damages or casualties owing to the incident as yet.