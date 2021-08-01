Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude felt across Swat, seismic monitor confirms

SWAT: An earthquake with a measured magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale has hit the Mingora city and the adjacent areas resulting in people rushing out of their houses rattled, ARY News reported.

The center of the quake is said to be Tajikistan-Afghanistan region in the Center Asia and the depth was recorded at 178 kilometres, the National Seismic Monitoring Center tells.

There have not been any reported damages or casualties owing to the incident as yet.

Aftershocks of the earthquake, too, have not been reported since the quake originally hit.

Separately today, the Met Office has forecast rainfall with gusty winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner and Swat, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said in a weather report.

The rain with thundershower could also lash Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and Kurram districts, according to the weather department.