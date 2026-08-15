5 dead, 1 injured as speeding car crashes into tree in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a speeding car collided with a tree in the Canal Road area of Lahore on Saturday morning, killing five people and injuring a child, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said the accident occurred in the Harbanspura area of Lahore. The deceased include two passersby and three occupants of the car.

The victims have been identified as Muzamil, Noman, Abdul Rehman, Furqan, and Junaid.

Earlier in July this year, at least six people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muhammad Din Colony, Harbanspura, Lahore.

Rescue officials said six bodies have been recovered from the debris, while 10 injured individuals were pulled from the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams continue to search for more people feared trapped beneath the debris. The ongoing operation involves 10 emergency vehicles and around 40 rescue personnel working to clear the rubble.

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Police said the building was home to three families at the time of the incident.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, while rescue and recovery efforts remain underway.