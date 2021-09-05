5 tourists visiting Gorakh Hills die in road accident near Dadu

DADU: At least five have been reported dead on Sunday in a horrific accident involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV), heading for the tourist spot Gorakh Hills, turning over and falling off the road, ARY News reported.

The local police reached the scene and confirmed the SUV truck was meant for Gorakh Hill Station. Among the seven traveling in the truck, five died on the spot while two are injured. All of them are being shifted to the local hospital.

More details on the matter are being sought as one of the dead in the accident is dubbed as official tour guide.

3 dead, 20 injured in Mastung suicide blast, police investigation underway

Separately today in a terrorism bid transpiring in the Mastung distirct, at least three people have died while dozens have been injured in a suicide explosion on Sunday in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

More details are being sought as a police investigation is underway. The blast occurred at Mastung Road, rescue teams have reached the scene.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also deplored the suicide attack on Mastung FC check-post killing 3 with dozens critically injured.

The premier expressed his condemnation for the dastardly attack today on the Mastung Road FC check post that killed at least three personnel for which Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have claimed responsibility.