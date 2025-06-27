50 Cent joins ‘Street Fighter’ as Balrog

American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as 50 Cent, has reportedly joined the star cast of ‘Street Fighter’.

According to a report by Variety, the rapper-actor will portray Balrog, a disgraced boxer who serves as the villain’s bodyguard.

The upcoming project is Legendary Entertainment’s feature adaptation of the classic video game.

According to the publication, 50 Cent has been undergoing tense training and drills to do his own stunts for ‘Street Fighter’.

The American rapper joins Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who stars as Blanka, and Noah Centineo as Ken.

American country singer Orville Peck will play the role of Vega in the upcoming film.

Other cast members include WWE superstar Roman Reign and actor Andrew Koji.

Reign has been roped in as battler Akuma, while Koji will play the lead character Ryu, alongside Callina Liang, who is playing Chun-Li.

While Legendary Entertainment is yet to officially confirm 50 Cent’s casting as Balrog, the rapper seemed to have confirmed his association with the film by sharing the news of his role as the disgraced boxer in ‘Street Fighter.’

The studio has not revealed any details on the plotline other than confirming that Kitao Sakurai will helm the film.

It is worth noting here that Capcom debuted ‘Street Fighter’ as an arcade game in 1987, and it reached new heights with 1991’s Street Fighter II.

50 Cent, a Grammy-winning rapper, has starred in several films, including ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ ‘Home of the Brave,’ ‘Righteous Kill’ and ‘The Gun,’ among others.