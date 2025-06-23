Callina Liang suits up as Chun-Li in upcoming Street Fighter movie

Rising star Callina Liang has officially been cast as Chun-Li in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, a new live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise by Capcom.

According to Deadline, Callina Liang will take on the iconic role of Chun-Li, the lightning-fast martial artist and Interpol investigator known as the “strongest woman in the world.”

Chun-Li made her debut in 1991’s Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, becoming the first female fighter in the series.

Callina Liang, whose acting credits include roles in Tell Me Everything and Foundation, joins a star-studded cast that reportedly features Andrew Koji as Ryu and Noah Centineo as Ken.

Read More: Jason Momoa to star in Street Fighter film alongside Roman Reigns

The reboot of the Street Fighter movie will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for Bad Trip and Twisted Metal.

In addition to Liang, Street Fighter is expected to feature Jason Momoa as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Orville Peck as Vega, and Walton Goggins as the villainous M. Bison—Chun-Li’s main enemy in the franchise.

This marks the first major live-action appearance of Chun-Li since Kristin Kreuk played the character in 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The new reboot aims to bring fresh energy to the franchise while honouring its classic roots.

Filming for Street Fighter is set to begin this autumn. With Callina Liang leading as Chun-Li, excitement is already building among fans of the game and film alike.

The film, produced by Legendary Entertainment, is set to release on 20 March 2026.

Earlier, Street Fighter film announced that Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa and WWE superstar Roman Reigns were among the stars joining the cast.

Hollywood is now giving video game movies more care than ever, especially after the success of The Last of Us. With the Narnia reboot in the works, fans of fantasy and action are excited to see what’s next and Street Fighter might be the next big thing.

Jason Momoa, who recently starred in the hit Minecraft Movie, will take on a key role in the new Street Fighter film. Momoa has previously shared that his favourite characters in the game were Ryu and Blanka, leading many to think he might play Blanka.

With his size and strength, Momoa could easily bring the wild and powerful fighter to life, especially with CGI or prosthetics. This is another major role for Momoa, who continues to shine in action films, including his recent appearance in Aquaman.