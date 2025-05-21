Jason Momoa to star in Street Fighter film alongside Roman Reigns

The upcoming Street Fighter film is shaping up to be a big one, with Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa and WWE superstar Roman Reigns among the stars joining the cast.

According to DeadHollywood is now giving video game movies more care than ever, especially after the success of The Last of Us. With the Narnia reboot in the works, fans of fantasy and action are excited to see what’s next and Street Fighter might be the next big thing.

Jason Momoa, who recently starred in the hit Minecraft Movie, will take on a key role in the new Street Fighter film. Momoa has previously shared that his favourite characters in the game were Ryu and Blanka, leading many to think he might play Blanka.

With his size and strength, Momoa could easily bring the wild and powerful fighter to life, especially with CGI or prosthetics. This is another major role for Momoa, who continues to shine in action films, including his recent appearance in Aquaman.

Roman Reigns, the popular WWE star, will also join the Street Fighter cast. Known for his powerful moves in the ring, Reigns is likely to play one of the game’s strong and fierce fighters.

This marks a major step into film for Roman Reigns, and fans are eager to see how he fits into the action-packed world of Street Fighter.

Other stars joining the cast include Noah Centineo, known for Warfare, and Andrew Koji from Bullet Train. While their roles haven’t been confirmed, fans are guessing that Koji might play Ryu and Centineo could take on the role of Ken.

The Street Fighter film will be directed by Kitao Sakurai. While there is no set release date yet, filming may begin later this year or in early 2026. The film was first expected to release in 2026, but was delayed in 2024.

With the Narnia reboot grabbing headlines, the Street Fighter film is another big step in Hollywood’s push to revive beloved stories.

Just like the Narnia reboot, this movie aims to bring a fresh and exciting take to a classic franchise. Fans of Narnia reboot and video games alike are hopeful for a strong new version of Street Fighter.

It’s clear that, like the Narnia reboot, this film is aiming high with a powerful cast.

With Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns on board, Street Fighter might just become another huge hit in the world of video game adaptations, right alongside the Narnia reboot and other upcoming reimaginings.