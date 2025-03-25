Street Fighter movie faces major setback

The highly anticipated viral Street Fighter movie has hit a major setback, after months of excitement building around its release, the project has been taken off Sony Pictures’ release calendar.

Originally set for release on March 20th, 2026, the film, developed by Sony and Legendary Pictures, has become the latest viral story of disappointment for fans eager for the next big-screen Street Fighter adaptation.

This unexpected delay comes just a month after director Kitao Sakurai was announced, with game developer Capcom co-producing the film alongside Legendary.

Since then, very little information has been revealed, leaving fans to wonder whether Sakurai is still involved or if casting has even begun.

The viral buzz surrounding the project’s sudden postponement has only added to the ongoing struggles Street Fighter has faced in its quest to succeed on the big screen.

Street Fighter has had a rocky history with film adaptations. The 1994 live-action movie, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, was a box office success but heavily criticised for its campy tone and deviations from the original games.

Despite this, the movie earned a cult following, particularly due to Raul Julia’s memorable portrayal of M. Bison. Yet, when the franchise tried again with 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, it flopped miserably, earning just $12.8 million worldwide.

The Street Fighter franchise had a brief resurgence with the 2014 web series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, which was well-received by fans. However, plans for further series, including Street Fighter: World Warrior, never materialised.

Now, with the movie’s future uncertain, many fans are left wondering if the franchise will ever get the cinematic success it deserves.

This latest delay comes at a time when other video game adaptations, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and the revived Mortal Kombat franchise, are gaining traction and performing well.

With Street Fighter failing to gain the same momentum, the potential for a successful live-action adaptation feels more uncertain than ever.

Despite the setback, there is still hope for the franchise, especially given the success of Assassin’s Fist and its follow-up series Resurrection.

Some fans are even calling for the revival of Street Fighter: World Warrior, with the original cast and director Joey Ansah involved, as the most promising direction for the future.