Netflix drops a big announcement for Devil May Cry fans

Fans of Devil May Cry won’t have to wait much longer! Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the Devil May Cry game by Capcom will premiere on April 3rd.

The series is based on Capcom’s famous action-packed video game franchise, which follows the demon hunter Dante on his mission to destroy demons and avenge his mother’s death.

Netflix revealed the release date alongside the show’s opening credits, which feature Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit.

While the song choice has received mixed reactions, longtime Devil May Cry fans might appreciate the nu-metal connection.

The video game series has always had a strong rock and metal influence, making Limp Bizkit a fitting, if unexpected, choice.

Johnny Yong Bosch will voice Dante in Devil May Cry. He is widely known for his roles in Bleach, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and as the Black Ranger in Power Rangers.

Netflix has brought in top talent for this adaptation, with Adi Shankar as the showrunner. Shankar previously worked on Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, proving his skill at adapting video games into animated series.

The animation is being handled by Studio Mir, the team behind The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Fans can expect high-quality visuals and action-packed sequences when Devil May Cry arrives on Netflix.

With Devil May Cry set to debut on April 3rd, excitement is building among anime and gaming fans alike.

Whether you love the franchise for its stylish action, gripping story, or even its unexpected music choices like Limp Bizkit, this anime is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest releases of the year.

