501 new cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab

The Punjab health department has confirmed that 501 new cases of dengue fever and six deaths were reported across the province in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab health secretary said that 380 new cases have surfaced in the provincial capital Lahore, 32 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Gujranwala, 10 in Sargodha, 8 in Kasur, 5 each in Attock and Vihari, 4 each in Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and three in Gujrat.

The total count of dengue cases in Punjab has increased up to 19,595, whereas, six deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

In Punjab, 81 persons have lost their lives due to dengue hemorrhagic fever.

The secretary said that 14,525 cases of mosquito-borne disease were reported in Lahore this year. 2,106 dengue patients are currently admitted to the Punjab hospitals and 1,438 in Lahore hospitals.

Yesterday, Punjab had reported 456 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease and six deaths in the last 24 hours period.

According to the provincial health department, 333 new cases surfaced in the provincial capital Lahore, during the last 24 hours. Dengue fever on Monday claimed six lives, five in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

