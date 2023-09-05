5G launch in Pakistan in 10 months seems ‘impossible’

The launch of the much-awaited 5G spectrum in Pakistan within 10 months is nearly impossible as the local mobile operators reportedly are not ready to buy 5G licenses owing to economic instability, it emerged Tuesday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif had said that the 5G services will be launched in Pakistan within 10 months.

The development emerged after a pivotal meeting between Saif and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman last week. The discussions delved into intricate matters of telecommunications, the impending 5G auction, and spectrum allocation.

Read More: Pakistan to launch 5G services within 10 months

However, according to sources within the telecom industry, the local mobile operators reportedly are not ready to buy 5G licenses due to continuous devaluation of Rupee against Dollar and lack of technology to support 5G spectrum in the country.

Further, the users have no buying power to afford handsets that support 5G due to higher taxes and import restrictions

In addition to this, the federal Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has also failed till now in introducing any 5G policy for auctioning of the license for the said spectrum.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is already late if compared with other countries in launching the 5G spectrum.

Incidentally, the Ministry of IT and Telecom had announced to roll out 5G by the middle of 2023, and the ministry was vying to woo foreign investors too.