5G to be launched in country in July next year, claims IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque has said that 5G will be launched in the country in July next year, ARY News reported citing Radio Pakistan.

During his visit to Karachi University on Thursday, he underlined the need for cooperation between the ministry of information technology and Universities to meet future needs.

He said that the manufacturing of smartphones has been started in Pakistan.

Earlier in September, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to establish its office in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of IT & Telecom shared that the minister met a high-level delegation from Meta in Romania. Some 186 ministerial delegations have gathered in Bucharest, Romania for the Ministerial Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU PP-22).

During the dialogue, Haq once again urged Meta to open a local office in Pakistan to which the platform’s representatives assured to visit the country soon.

