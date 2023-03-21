6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, other countries

ISLAMABAD: Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries on Tuesday after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, ARY News reported.

The Tremors were felt in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an earthquake jolted different cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

An earthquake originated on 21-03-2023 at 21:47 PST

Mag: 6.8

Depth: 180 km

Lat: 36.51 N

Long: 70.96 E

Epicentre: Hindukush Region, Afghanistan. PMD Islamabad. — PDMAKP OFFICIAL (@PDMAKP) March 21, 2023

The cities include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jehlum, Sargodha, Swat, and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.

Bhakkar, Harīpur, Fort Abbas, Chishtian, Chārsadda, Kalabagh, Kotli, Vehari, Mian Channu, Khan Pur, Chakwal, Pākpattan, Noorpur Thal, Bahawal Nagar, Chiniot, Mianwali, Jhang, Okara, Nankana, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Bhalowal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Changa Manga, Lalamusa, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin and other adjourned area.

Emergency Imposed in Hospitals

PDMA directed the administration of all districts of Punjab to be on high alert and instructed them to remain on the field and prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

The PDMA spokesperson said that no reports of losses or property have been received yet across Pakistan.

Citizens can call on PDMA helpline at 1129 in case of emergency.

The capital authorities also alerted Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital management and instructed them to take advance measures to deal with any emergency situation.

