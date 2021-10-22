60 more officers of ECP transferred

KARACHI: Sixty more officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been deputed and transferred in the latest move during the last few days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have carried out deputation and transfer of overall 151 officers during the last few days.

The repeated deputations and transfers have worried the ECP officers as it was carried out thrice.

Earlier, the ECP transferred 26 officers and later 65 and then 60 officers to different positions.

Earlier on October 14, a major reshuffle had taken place in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as many officers were deputed, transferred and promoted to different positions.

The Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan had been removed and deputed in Islamabad in the latest reshuffle. Ejaz Anwar Chauhan had been deputed as Additional Director General (DG) Election Commission Islamabad.

Saeed Gul had been appointed as the Election Commissioner of Sindh who was earlier performing duties as the joint provincial election commissioner of Punjab. Saeed Gul had been promoted as a Grade 21 officer.

The Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Sial was also promoted as Grade 20 officer and has been appointed as the Joint Election Commissioner of Sindh.

Another Regional Election Commissioner from Hyderabad, Sayyen Bakhsh was also promoted to Grade 20.

Moreover, Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Shahid had been transferred to Bahawalpur and the provincial election commission of Balochistan Muhammad Razzak was also transferred.

It was learnt that the institution will begin the process of reviewing the electoral lists across the country from November 7.