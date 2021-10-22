ECP notifies schedule to begin scrutiny of electoral lists in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the schedule of scrutinising electoral lists in Sindh by initiating verification of the voters in a door-to-door campaign, ARY News reported on Friday.

The commission deputed registration and assistant officers ahead of the scrutiny process in which the people who had passed away will be removed from the electoral lists.

According to the ECP, the review process for the electoral lists will begin from November 7. Under Article 140, ECP is bound to hold local government (LG) elections which are expected after the review of electoral lists.

Sources told ARY News that the delimitation work in Sindh has not started as yet and the process will be started after the scrutiny of the voter list.

Earlier on October 14, a major reshuffle had taken place in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as many officers were deputed, transferred and promoted to different positions.

The Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan had been removed and deputed in Islamabad in the latest reshuffle. Ejaz Anwar Chauhan had been deputed as Additional Director General (DG) Election Commission Islamabad.

Saeed Gul had been appointed as the Election Commissioner of Sindh who was earlier performing duties as the joint provincial election commissioner of Punjab. Saeed Gul had been promoted as a Grade 21 officer.

The Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Sial was also promoted as Grade 20 officer and has been appointed as the Joint Election Commissioner of Sindh.

Another Regional Election Commissioner from Hyderabad, Sayyen Bakhsh was also promoted to Grade 20.

Moreover, Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Shahid had been transferred to Bahawalpur and the provincial election commission of Balochistan Muhammad Razzak was also transferred.

It was learnt that the institution will begin the process of reviewing the electoral lists across the country from November 7.

