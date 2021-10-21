ECP summons session regarding LG polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a session on Friday regarding the organisation of local government (LG) polls in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the interior secretary and the chief commissioner have been summoned in the upcoming session.

The interior secretary had sought a six-month time from the election commission during the last hearing. The ECP is going to take important steps to ensure the early organisation of the LG polls in Islamabad.

It is important to mention here that the ECP reserved its verdict in the case related to LG polls in Islamabad.

Earlier in the month, the Punjab government had restored local government institutions in the province after the Supreme Court directed the provincial government to restore local bodies.

A notification had been also issued by the Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Department.

The notification was issued after Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar accorded approval to restore local bodies in the province.

CM Buzdar had directed the provincial local government department to issue notification for restoration of the local councils in Punjab.

“The government has decided to make the local government councils functional in the province,” CM Buzdar had said. “Every step will be taken in the light of the constitution and the law,” the chief minister said.

In its March 25 verdict, the Supreme Court had directed the provincial government to restore the local government institutions.

