62 people arrested in Silakot incident released over lack of evidence

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday shared that 62 people arrested in the Sialkot incident have been released over lack of evidence against them, ARY NEWS reported.

He, however, denied that any of the prime suspects in the case has been released on bail while addressing a press conference to shed light on updates in the Sialkot incident where a Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara was tortured to death and later set on fire.

“We arrested 182 people on the basis of suspicion however 62 were released over lack of evidence against them,” he said adding that physical remand of 18 suspects has been obtained and they were handed over to the police for investigation.

He said that no suspect has neither been released on bail nor any of them have filed a petition in this regard. “The investigation team will submit a challan in the case within 30 days,” he said.

Sialkot Incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road on December 3, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

Read More: PM IMRAN SHARES PROGRESS ON SIALKOT INCIDENT WITH SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN TAKES NOTICE AS 50 ARRESTED OVER SIALKOT INCIDENT

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

It emerged that Malik Adnan was serving in the factory for the past 15 years, more than the Sri Lankan manager who was hired in 2012.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!