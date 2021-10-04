64 new buses join Lahore Metro fleet

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated a fleet of 64 new environment-friendly buses for the Lahore Metro Bus service.

The CM formally handed over buses to Punjab Masstrasit Authority and inspected the facilities after unveiling the plaque.

While addressing the ceremony held at metro bus depot Ferozepur Road, the Punjab chief minister said the PTI-led Punjab government was striving hard to resolve the problems of Lahorities on a priority basis.

“Punjab government is working on improving the transport system in Lahore,” he said, adding that underpasses and overhead bridges were being constructed to overcome the traffic problems in the metropolis.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا میٹرو بس ڈپو پر 64 نئی میٹرو بسیں پنجاب ماس ٹرانزٹ اتھارٹی کے حوالے کرنے کی تقریب سے خطاب:

پہلے سے زیادہ مسافروں کی گنجائش رکھنے والی 18 میٹر طویل یہ بس عوام کے لئے بہترین ٹرانسپورٹ ثابت ہوگی۔ pic.twitter.com/d1mNOC9OFD — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 4, 2021

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had saved Rs2 billion in a new contract made with VEDA regarding Lahore Metro Bus service operations.

The earlier deal was signed with a foreign company, while the current contract had been signed with a local company to save foreign reserves, he added.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی میٹرو بس ڈپو آمد: وزیراعلیٰ نے لاہور میٹرو بس سروس کیلئے 64 نئی میٹرو بسوں کو پنجاب ماس ٹرانزٹ اتھارٹی کے حوالے کر دیا

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدار نے نئی بسوں کا معائنہ کیا

اور جدید بسوں میں فراہم کی جانے والی سہولتوں کو سراہا pic.twitter.com/ziFyoj0Jju — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 4, 2021

LAHORE METRO PROJECT TO GET 64 NEW BUSES

The CM Buzdar further disclosed that the electric bus project would be started in Lahore to overcome the environmental pollution, adding that new environment-friendly buses would also be launched in major cities of the province.

Usman Buzdar said the decision had been made to expand the scope of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) by renaming it as Punjab Transport Company (PTC) to provide modern transport facilities in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and DG Khan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!