64,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine reach Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 64,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine reached Pakistan on Friday, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The American vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a foreign airline’s flight, the sources said.

Pakistan has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for procurement of 13 million doses of the vaccine. 100,000 doses of the vaccine had arrived in Islamabad last month.

The American vaccine would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. People traveling abroad will also get the Pfizer shot.

It is worth mentioning that the Government of Pakistan aims to vaccinate as many as 80 million citizens against the coronavirus by December-end. The arrival of more doses of Covid-19 vaccines will help the country ramp up vaccination.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to offer a Covid-9 vaccine to students under 18 years of age, who intend to travel abroad to pursue higher studies.

In a statement, the NCOC said vaccination is open to all citizens above 18 years of age. However, it added, students aged 16-18 years, who need to travel abroad for studies at universities requiring mandatory vaccination, will be administered Moderna vaccine.

Students having valid visa and university documents will be administered a Covid-19.