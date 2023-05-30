‘67 dacoits killed during ongoing operation in Sindh Katcha area’

SUKKUR: Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in Katcha area, ARY News reported.

He revealed the details while talking to journalists in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, apprising about the “success of the ongoing operation” in Katcha areas of four districts (Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Ghotki) to restore complete peace in the province.

Sindh IG informed that the provincial government was extending all possible cooperation in this regard by providing funds, weapons, gadgets, vehicles and intelligence services.

He also shared that he had given a complete freehand to the police force fighting against the outlaws in the operation areas.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said police were making all-out efforts to eliminate gangs of outlaws and take kidnappers and killers of innocent people and policemen to task.

Earlier on May 24, the Sindh government gave go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s katcha area

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani stated that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in katcha area along with the Sindh police.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah granted approval to the anti-bandit operation in the katcha area, Bijarani said. “A large-scale operation will be launched against outlaws in the area adjacent to Shikarpur,” the minister further said.

According to sources, controversial tribal chieftain Tegho Khan Teghani has been arrested in Karachi after an attack on police in which two policemen were martyred. “The police arrested Teghani clan chieftain from his residence in Karachi”, according to sources.