Sindh police seek billions for operation against dacoits in Katcha areas

KARACHI: The Sindh police’s preparations for operation against dacoits in Katcha areas entered final stages, as the department has sought Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of military-grade sophisticated and heavy weapons, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Sindh police have forwarded a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, seeking Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of military-grade sophisticated and heavy weapons to eliminate criminals, especially dacoits in Katcha areas.

In a statement, Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has asserted that the decision to purchase these weapons was taken by a nine-member top-level committee of the department.

As per the summary, the police department wants to purchase modern equipment for aerial surveillance and attack, including 20 Ababeel quadcopters, four command and control system buses or containers, sniper rifles 12.7mm bore with night vision capability, and grenade launchers.

The department, along with the summary, has forwarded a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, apprising the latter of current situation of Katcha areas and the actions taken in this regard.

The letter pointed out the November 6 attack, wherein at least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) were martyred in katcha area of Ghotki.

The letter further stated that several notorious criminal gangs were operating in the riverine area. “Since January 2022, numerous operations were conducted in such areas, in which almost 10 police personnel were martyred,” it added.

