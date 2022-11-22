Sindh police to launch operation against dacoits in Katcha areas

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced to launch a grand operation against dacoits in Katcha area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police have forwarded a recommendation to increase the head money on 300 dacoits, present in three districts of Sindh.

“A systematic operation will be conducted against the criminal elements in three districts of Sindh – Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur, a summary of which has been forwarded to the Sindh government,” he added.

Ghulam Nabi Memon pointed out that almost 300 armed dacoits were present in the three districts, who were being notified by the Sindh government. “We have recommended a head-money of Rs2.5 million to Rs5 million to be fixed on 300 dacoits,” he added.

IG Sindh further said National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) was providing enough weapons and equipment to the police department, adding that the government also wants to increase the capacity of the police.

Speaking of the IDEAS 2022, IG Sindh said that they got an opportunity to see new equipment. “There are weapons and products in the exhibition which can further enhance our capability,” he added.

He also said that the department will file the summary along with the quotation soon as their biggest need was surveillance in the Katcha areas. “We will try to get the best surveillance equipment, secondly we need long range weapons, especially the snipers,” he added.

Earlier, at least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) had been martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

According to police, bandits attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

Following the attack, policemen from across the district and Sindh Rangers personnel have been called in for operation against the dacoits, said sources.

