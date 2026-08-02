SWAT: Terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khwarij carried out a suicide blast in front of the main gate of Kabal Police Station in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, martyring seven people—including police personnel and civilians—and injuring 18 others, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the suicide blast partially damaged the main gate of the police station.

Police stated that a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has reached the site to determine the exact nature and intensity of the explosion. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan arrived at the scene.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Swat Central Hospital.

Investigators recovered the head of the suicide bomber from the blast site, with preliminary reports indicating that the attacker was an Afghan national.

Read More: Seven terrorists, including suicide bomber, killed in Nushki IBO: ISPR

DPO Swat confirmed that an intelligence-based operation has been launched to arrest facilitators connected to the attack, emphasizing that all elements involved will be identified and brought to justice.