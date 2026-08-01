RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nushki district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the operation, forces identified, monitored, and busted a terrorist hideout through prompt surgical action, neutralizing all seven militants.

A cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also destroyed on-site.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted the operation on the night of July 30–31 following reports regarding the presence of terrorists belonging to the foreign proxy outfit Fitna al-Hindustan.

Sanitization operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

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The ISPR emphasized that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam—as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan—will continue at full pace to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.