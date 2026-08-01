RAWALPINDI: A major of the Pakistan Army was martyred while 5 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on 01 August 2026, in the general area Razmak, , on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged and killed five Indian-sponsored Khwarij.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Hafiz Ihsan Elahi, 34, a resident of Mianwali District, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

The ISPR said Major Hafiz Ihsan Elahi was a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

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A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, the military said.

The ISPR added that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country, adding that the sacrifice of the martyred officer reinforced the armed forces’ resolve to safeguard the nation.