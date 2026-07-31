ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday said that security forces conducted more than 40,000 operations across Pakistan in 2026, killing 2,084 terrorists.

Addressing a press conference on the country’s security situation, particularly in Balochistan, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said security forces carried out 40,348 operations during the year.

2,084 terrorists killed, 819 people martyred in 2026

He said 7,177 operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31,080 in Balochistan, and 2,091 in other parts of the country.

The DG ISPR said 3,145 terrorist attacks were recorded during the period, including 1,971 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,148 in Balochistan and 26 in other areas.

He said security forces conducted an average of 194 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) every day.

Bullet-riddled bodies of six abducted labourers found in Turbat

According to the DG ISPR, a total of 2,084 terrorists were killed, while 819 people were martyred, including 303 Pakistan Army soldiers, 194 personnel of law enforcement agencies and 322 civilians.

Unfortunately, we are not a “hard state”

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that unfortunately we are not a “hard state”, explaining that a hard state was one where all matters were governed according to the Constitution and law without any form of elitism.

“Being a hard state does not mean that the military runs the state or that the armed forces dominate the state, which is a perception being created in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said.

He said a hard state was one where the Constitution and laws applied equally to everyone and all affairs were conducted within the legal framework.

Citizens fulfil their obligations before demanding rights

On rights and obligations, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that while grievances may be genuine, citizens must fulfil their constitutional obligations before demanding their rights.

He said some political groups frequently spoke about rights and grievances, but questioned whether they were equally conscious of their responsibilities.

“We are all talking about grievances. In the name of rights and grievances, slogans are being raised and even weapons are being raised,” he said, adding that he did not deny the legitimacy of genuine grievances.

However, he stressed that obligations come before rights. Referring to Article 5 of the Constitution, the DG ISPR said every citizen’s foremost duty was loyalty to the state and obedience to the Constitution and the law.

“Our Constitution is very clear. We all have certain fundamental responsibilities. First, we must be loyal to the state, and then we can talk about our rights,” he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry added that the primary identity of every citizen should be that of a Pakistani rather than an ethnic identity.

Some Balochistan sardars are prime movers of terrorism

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the root cause of Balochistan’s problems was the “elitism and sardari system,” which sought to preserve a status quo dating back to before 1947.

He said that the system was designed to keep poor people deprived of education and opportunities so they would remain dependent on the traditional elite.

“This status quo is that the poor man’s child should not study and should remain their servant, working as their guard or driver,” he said.

He further said that those benefiting from the existing system wanted poor people to do only what they were told, instead of being empowered through education and development.

Referring to a section of Balochistan’s tribal leadership, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said he was not referring to all sardars but said that many sardars believed they had rights without corresponding obligations.

He said that these sardars were among the principal drivers of terrorism because they feared losing the status quo as the province changed.

“The more anxious they become, the more kinetic they get. They resort to terrorism, then claim that Balochistan is slipping out of your hands and ask the state to appease them and negotiate with them,” he said.

“But no more. We do not want to talk to them anymore. Now we will talk directly to the people of Balochistan,” the DG ISPR said, adding that such elements sought appeasement to preserve their influence.

He said that these individuals wanted to retain control over the Levies Force as a personal force, secure permits for illegal businesses and receive a share of public funds.

“They want the Levies Force to guard their private homes. Under the guise of business, they engage in the smuggling of narcotics and diesel,” he added.

The DG ISPR further stated that when authorities moved to stop such activities, these individuals threatened to fuel terrorism and then argued that the security situation was beyond the state’s control.

India and Afghanistan

The DG ISPR said that these sardars were receiving support from India and Afghanistan, adding that terrorism was the “common factor” between both countries that are backing terror activities against Pakistan.

Propaganda

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said anti-state propaganda on Balochistan was built around four themes: a sense of deprivation, lack of representation, terrorism and the issue of missing persons.

He said that India was waging an organised information campaign on these issues through fake websites and social media platforms.

According to the DG ISPR, more than 300 fake websites and over 1,000 social media accounts were being used to promote the Indian narrative on Balochistan, adding that these platforms were spreading misinformation, inciting hatred and amplifying terrorism-related narratives about the province.

The DG ISPR also said that India’s media was using fake news and social media platforms to further the coordinated propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

He added that security forces were continuing counterterrorism operations in Balochistan and said terror group “Fitna al-Hindustan”, were being effectively targeted.