TURBAT: The bullet-riddled bodies of six abducted labourers were recovered from the Nasirabad area of Turbat district in Balochistan, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased belonged to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The victims were identified as Arshad from Lodhran, Muhammad Taimoor, Muhammad Wazir and Muhammad Parvez from Bahawalpur, Amjad from Buner, and Yahya from Swabi.

Police said the bodies were recovered a day after the labourers were abducted. A search operation is underway in the area to trace and arrest those involved in the killings.

Officials said armed men had blocked the Turbat-Mand Road in the Kalatak area of Kech district and abducted seven labourers travelling in a vehicle. One of the abducted workers, identified as Javed, was killed on the spot, and his body was later recovered from the area, officials said.

The killings come days after five non-local labourers were also killed in Balochistan’s Mashkel area of Washuk district. Like the victims in Turbat, those labourers were working on development projects in the province.

Security analysts said repeated attacks on workers involved in development activities have raised concerns over the safety of labourers contributing to infrastructure and development projects in Balochistan.

Earlier, Armed terrorists shot dead Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakni after kidnapping him along with two police personnel at the Khata Chowki area in Barkhan, ARY News reported, citing police.

The police stated that the terrorists killed DSP Rakni, Mureed Bugti, a few hours after his abduction.

On the other hand, after killing the DSP, the kidnappers set free both police personnel.