7-year-old Abhan’s murder case resolved; killer arrested

KARACHI: The city police have resolved the murder case involving a seven-year-old boy, named Abhan Mazhar, and arrested the alleged killer, who turned out to be his cousin, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui said that 15-year-old cousin Sufyan confessed to killing Abhan – as both lived together in a house located in Federal B Area Block 16.

Citing Sufyan’s confessional statement, the police officer claimed that the accused killed his cousin for making complaints to his father. “We had suspicion on the accused from the first day,” Siddiqui added.

According to the suspect, he killed the 7-year-old boy at Dhobi Ghat with a house knife and throw him away in the bushes behind the Cardio hospital.

A horrific incident unfolded in Karachi, where a 7-year-old boy, identified as Abhan, was allegedly abducted and later found near the hospital in severely injured condition.

The police officials revealed that the deceased boy was found in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries while shifting to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

The eyewitness of the incident disclosed that the people nearby tried to save the child by tying a cloth to the wound but their efforts were not enough to save the minor.

The police in a statement revealed that the deceased left home two hours ago to a shop and later some residents of the F.B. area found him in injured condition, however, some eyewitnesses of the incident claimed that some unidentified men in a car dropped him near the hospital and fled from the scene.