7-year-old girl goes missing from Faisalabad found dead, ‘raped’

A seven-year-old girl, who went missing from Faisalabad, was found dead after being ‘raped’, said police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per Dajkot police, they received the complaint about missing a 7-year-old girl, Mehak, from Barran, Faisalabad on Tuesday night.

Acting on the complaint of the father of the girl, the police swung into action and found the body of the girl in the fields on Wednesday. The minor girl’s body has been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

The minor was allegedly raped and later killed, the police said and added that a postmortem report will confirm the sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the heirs of Mehak have blocked the Samundari Road in Faisalabad to demand the arrest of the accused.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. The suspect had been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police had said.