Karachi woman, daughter gang-raped in Kashmore being called in for job

KASHMORE: In a sickening crime against human civilization police confirm a woman and her adolescent daughter were sexually assaulted on Tuesday by a gang after being called in on a job offer, ARY News reported.

According to the reports on the horrifying incident, victim woman was called in from Karachi for a job but when she reached there with her four-year-old daughter the alleged assaulters gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there for dead.

Police have reportedly arrested one of the suspects who, they say, has admitted to raping the mother-daughter duo, while medical reports to ascertain the crime have confirmed sexual assault.

Sources told ARY News the victim duo was first gang-raped and then sold off to some buyer where the police recovered them in a sensitive state.

READ: Two suspects held for raping, filming woman in Rawalpindi

The victims in volatile health state have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Hospital sources claimed the minor who also endured ghastly sexual crime and sustained physical injuries fights a deteriorating health condition as the doctors try to save her.

Station House Officer of Kashmore Akbar Channa told media they have arrested one of the alleged rapists while the hunt is on for others involved in the crime. He said the arrested suspect has confessed to committing the crime and medical reports, too, have confirmed rape.

Comments

comments