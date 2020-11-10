Two suspects held for raping, filming woman in Rawalpindi   

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two suspects for their alleged role in raping a woman and filming the entire horrific episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the New Town police team in Rawalpindi carried out a raid to arrest two suspects, identified as Majid and Hassam, over their alleged involvement in a rape incident.

The woman claimed that both the suspects sexually abused her and also filmed the act. The police have also registered a case at the New Town police station.

“We have carried out a medical examination of the woman and the two suspects while the DNA test would also be performed to ascertain the facts,” he said.

In a similar incident, a female student of Punjab’s Government College (GC) University was allegedly sexually abused by four men, police said on October 26.

According to the police, the young woman was raped by her classmate, named Shahid, and his three friends. They also filmed the sexual assault.

A police official said the police have arrested Shahid after lodging a first information report (FIR) of the incident while his three accomplices are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, he assured.

