Anwarul Haq Kakar dismisses allegations in wheat import scandal

KARACHI: Former caretaker prime minister (PM) and incumbent Senator, Anwarul Haq Kakar downplayed the wheat import scandal as a ‘storm in a teacup’.

“As time passes, people understand that there is neither a wheat crisis nor is this any scandal, an attempt has been made to create a storm in a teacup, there has been a big difference in production and demand targets in the country over the past twelve years,” Anwarul Haq Kakar said exclusively talking to ARY News.

Kakar questioned what kind of wheat scandal it is in which the commodity is becoming cheaper instead of becoming expensive.

The former caretaker prime minister said that in 2019, there was permission to import wheat under the import bill order, during the tenure of the previous government, we did not give permission to the private sector to import additional wheat, private importers imported wheat to fulfill market demand principles of supply and demand, he added.

He said that this SRO for the import of wheat was released by the PTI government, how can corruption allegations be leveled against us?

Responding to a question, Anwarul Haq Kakar said that no offer of any position had been made to him by the government, this is just media speculation.

“I, Mohsin Naqvi, and Faisal Vawda are independent members in the Senate. Our mandate has been given by our provincial members, we are representatives of the federation, neither our voter is hidden, nor the voter is unknown, nor the agenda is unknown”.