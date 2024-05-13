PM Shehbaz Sharif suspends PASSCO MD, GM procurement

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday suspended the Managing Director and the General Manager Procurement of PASSCO for not following the instructions regarding the use of technology in the wheat procurement process.

Chairing a meeting regarding wheat stocks in Lahore, PM Sharif directed the authorities concerned to use technology to make the wheat procurement process clean and transparent, adding that a mobile phone application should be developed in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to conduct a third-party audit of PASSCO’s stock. He said insurance of crops should be ensured for the economic security of farmers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed PASSCO to procure four lakh metric tons of additional wheat transparently and efficiently. Farmer’s loss will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said good-performing PASSCO centers and officers will be selected and recognized at the government level.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking every possible step to ensure food security in the country and that all measures will be taken for the prosperity of farmers.