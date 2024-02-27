70-year-old man shot dead over resisting robbery

KARACHI: A 70-year-old man has been killed by robbers upon resistance in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

The man identified as Muhammad Iqbal was intervened by the robbers who opened fire on him when he resisted the mugging attempt. The man was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was declared dead.

In separate similar sorts of incidents in different parts of the city, six persons including a woman also sustained injuries.

In Korangi No.06, a passerby woman and two others were injured as the robbers opened fire. The police said that the robbers attempted to loot a shopkeeper in Korangi No.06 and opened fire upon resistance.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured by the robbers in two different incidents in Jamshed Quarters and Landhi. The injured persons were identified as Zunair, Atif, and Usman.

Earlier on Sunday, a young man was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Malir Liaquat Market. The deceased who was identified as Nabeel was a resident of Sher Shah Karachi.

The deceased went to Malir to meet his relatives when robbers opened fire after he resisted giving his bike.