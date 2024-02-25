Karachi youth shot dead over resisting robbery

KARACHI: Another young man shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Malir Liaquat Market, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the police.

As per details, the deceased who was identified as Nabeel was a resident of Sher Shah Karachi.

The victim was in Malir to meet his relatives when robbers opened fire after he resisted giving his bike.

Earlier, a young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance near Karachi’s Ghani Chowrangi.

The police said the incident took place late on when Hikmatullah, 18, was shot and killed when he refused to give them his mobile phone.

Hikmatullah – a resident of Chaman – was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

Read more: Another youth shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

The victim’s family members said that he recently came to Karachi for employment and was working in electronics market in Saddar.

The body was shifted to hospital and will be handed over to family after medico-legal formalities are fulfilled.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir.

A 55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir district.

Over 100 people were killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during 2023.