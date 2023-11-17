Another youth shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Another young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance near Karachi’s Ghani Chowrangi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police said the incident took place late on Friday when Hikmatullah, 18, was shot and killed when he refused to give them his mobile phone.

Hikmatullah – a resident of Chaman – was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

The victim’s family members said that he recently came to Karachi for employment and was working in electronics market in Saddar.

The body was shifted to hospital and will be handed over to family after medico-legal formalities are fulfilled.

Over 100 people have been killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during the current year.

Earlier in November, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir.

55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir district.

Haider Raza was returning home from a bank when suspected robbers riding a motorcycle pulled over beside him near the victim’s house.

One of his accomplices got down, walked up to Raza, and asked him at gunpoint to hand over his cash and cell-phone. When Raza offered resistance, he shot him, killing him on the spot.