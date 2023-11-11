WATCH: Shopkeeper killed over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: A shopkeeper was reportedly killed by two culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which a person can be seen approaching the bakery with his accomplice, who covered his face with a face mask, pretending to be a customer.

Moments later, one of the robbers pointed a pistol toward the shopkeeper and told him to stay back, while his other accomplice took all the cash and valuables from the shop.

As the culprits attempted to flee the shop after looting, the deceased made a valiant attempt to thwart their flee, in response one of the robbers opened fire and killed the shop keeper on the spot.

Earlier in August, Unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place near Karachi’s Northen Bypass when the victim – identified as Ibrahim – travelling in a Suzuki was shot and killed during a robbery.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: