Young man shot dead by robbers over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting the police.

According to details, the incident took place near Karachi’s Northen Bypass when the victim – identified as Ibrahim – travelling in a Suzuki was shot and killed during a robbery.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

Following the incident, the residents of the area staged a protest and blocked the Northern Bypass for traffic. The protesters were demanding the police arrest the robbers and brought them to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that armed robbers continued to strike in Karachi without any fear, depriving a large number of people of their cash, cell phones and other valuables.

Earlier in August, it was reported that more than 80 citizens were killed resisting robbery in Karachi during the first seven months of 2023.

According to a report issued by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), street crime increased in the first seven months of 2023 as more than 52,000 incidents were reported from January 1 to July 31.

The report said that over 80 people were killed resisting robbery, while more than 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones.