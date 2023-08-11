‘Over 80 Karachiites killed on robbery resistance in 2023’

KARACHI: More than 80 citizens were killed resisting robbery in Karachi during the first seven months of 2023, ARY News reported, quoting the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to details shared by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), street crime increased in the first seven months of 2023 as more than 52,000 incidents were reported from January 1 to July 31.

The report said that over 80 people were killed resisting robbery, while more than 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones۔

The report said that 33,798 motorcycles and 2,296 cars were stolen or snatched during seven months of the ongoing year, while 80 Karachiites were killed during the said period.

Read more: Security guard killed by armed robber in Karachi

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi and in one such incident, a petrol pump security guard was shot dead by an armed robber over resisting robbery bid in the Sher Shah Gulbai area of Karachi.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a lone robber arriving on a motorcycle at the petrol pump and attempting to snatch the guard’s weapon.

However, when the guard resisted, the robber opened fire, resulting in the death of the security guard – identified as Qamar-ud-Din – on the spot.