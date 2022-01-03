700 bags of urea seized in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: As many as 700 bags of Urea fertilisers were seized during action at Jamshoro Toll Plaza, ARY News reported on Monday.

The action was jointly carried out by the agriculture and revenue departments. 700 bags of Urea fertilisers were recovered during the checking of two trailers at the Jamhsoro Toll Plaza.

The bags were being shifted to Karachi from other parts of the province. The additional director of agriculture said that the Urea bags were to be hoarded in Karachi.

The seized bags will be sold at the government fixed rate, he added.

Earlier in the month of December, last year, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that Sindh was being ruled by a government that “had nothing to do with the welfare of the people”.

Read more: Bid to smuggle urea to Afghanistan foiled

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, the federal minister had said that the policies of the Sindh government were badly hurting the people of the province.

The price of urea fertilizer in Pakistan was Rs1700, whereas its price in the international market had crossed the Rs10,000 mark, he said.

The minister said that a truck loaded with urea fertiliser was sent abroad, it would earn Rs8 million.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!