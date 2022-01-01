Bid to smuggle urea to Afghanistan foiled

QUETTA: The customs officials on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle urea fertilizer to Afghanistan and arrested three smugglers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the customs officials during checking found 480 bags of urea ( 24 metric tonnes) being illegally carried by truck at the Chaman border.

A case was also registered against the truck driver, exporters and clearance agent, said an official of Pakistan Customs.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is currently facing a shortage of urea.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday had said that the hoarding issue of urea will see an improvement in the next 48 hours.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN BLAMES SINDH GOVT FOR FLOUR, FERTILISER CRISIS

“There is a also the issue of urea shortage in some areas,” said Fawad. “The country has enough urea stock and production, and the price of urea is also stable. But there are reports of hoarding and shortage. This will be fixed in the next 48 hours.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!