PM Imran Khan blames Sindh govt for flour, fertiliser crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held the Sindh government responsible for the wheat flour and fertiliser crisis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister held a meeting with Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members here in Islamabad to discuss the political, economical situation of the country. The matter related to the flour and fertiliser crisis was also discussed in the meeting.

As per the inside story of the meeting, the prime minister lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government for not taking action against hoarders in the province. He noted that the rates were highest in Karachi as Sindh government had not taken action against hoarders.

Sources said the meeting also discussed the matter related to the audio-tape recording of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz regarding stopping ads to TV channels. PM said that PML-N tried to create a division in the media.

Read More: CENTRE TO INTERVENE IF SINDH FAILS TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST HOARDERS: PM IMRAN KHAN

“In what capacity was Maryam Nawaz running the government media cell?” he questioned.

The prime minister observed that PML-N leaders called the members of the ruling PTI “fascists” while they themselves were more than that.

PM warns Sindh of intervention

Chairing a high-level meeting to review wheat and fertiliser stock in the country yesterday, the prime minister called for an immediate crackdown on fertiliser hoarders and punitive action against them under anti-profiteering and anti-hoarding laws.

The meeting was informed that there was 6.6 million metric tons of public wheat stock available and an adequate stock of fertilizer would also be available for the Rabi crop in 2021.

He further said that legal recourse will be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

“In case, Sindh government did not take effective measures against these criminals, the federal government might intervene under relevant legal provisions to compensate for inaction of the provincial government against hoarders,” PM had said.

PM was of the view that inaction by Sindh government was adversely affecting the supply and prices of fertilizer throughout the country including Sindh.