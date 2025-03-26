PTI legal team secures 700 jailed workers’ release during Ramadan, KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the PTI legal team successfully secured the release of at least 700 jailed PTI workers during Ramadan, highlighting the party’s commitment to freeing its unjustly imprisoned members.

Gandapur emphasized that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are being held without any crime, and their honorable acquittal is crucial for restoring political stability in the country.

He expressed confidence that the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be released from jail without any deals and would emerge victorious in court.

KP CM further said that the Insaf Lawyers team has been securing bail for workers daily, having already facilitated the release of more than 2,000 workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Karachi, Balochistan, and Kashmir.

He assured that equal legal assistance was provided to all workers without any discrimination.

Gandapur also mentioned that more than 700 workers were released during Ramadan, and today, 174 workers’ release orders are being sent to jails in Karachi and Jhelum.

عمران خان اور سردار علی امین خان کے لیے دعا کریں، اللہ ان کو کامیاب کرے، ان کی وجہ سے ہزاروں کارکنوں کو رہا کروالیا گیا اور مزید کو بھی جلد ہی رہا کروالیا جائیگا، @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/aIIPiNYvie — Ali Amin Gandapur (Official Updates) (@AliAminUpdates) March 26, 2025

The KP CM revealed that over Rs 22 crore had been deposited in bonds for the release of workers, adding that efforts would continue to secure the release of more workers from the courts before Eid.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to meet party founder Imran Khan on every Tuesday and Thursday, ARY News reported.

A larger bench headed by IHC Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar also imposed a condition that no media talks will be allowed after the meeting.

The larger bench, hearing over 20 pleas filed by PTI leaders seeking permission to meet Imran Khan, also comprised of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan.

According to the court’s order, anyone who meets the PTI founder will not be permitted to engage in media talks. Additionally, only a person nominated by PTI founder’s coordinator Salman Akram Raja will be allowed to meet Imran Khan.