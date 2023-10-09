72-year-old gunned down by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: A 72-year-old man was gunned down by robbers during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Qasba Colony on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place in Islamia Colony in Qasba Town, wherein a 72-year-old man – identified as Habibullah – was gunned down by robbers, who were chasing the victim’s grandson.

The robbers were chasing the victim’s grandson, who left the bank with Rs1 million cash and was heading towards home.

When the victim’s grandson, named Amir Jan, reached his house, he started shouting. Responding to his voice, Habibullah opened the gate.

Meanwhile, the robbers opened fire and one of the bullets hit Habibullah – a father of 18, resulting in his death.

A day earlier, it was reported that a police sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified armed men for ‘resisting robbery’ in Karachi.

The shooting incident occurred near the Site Super Highway Hotel in Karachi, resulting in the loss of a sub-inspector named Amir Ali’s life.

Police authorities state that the deceased, Amir Ali, was a resident of Federal B Area and was deputed to the Gulberg Complaint Cell. The victim had money with him but his motorcycle and pistol were not found from the crime scene, indicating a targeted killing in the incident.

On the other hand, SSP East Syed Irfan Bahadur visited the scene and spoke to the media, mentioning that the late Amir was returning from Wadiye-e-Hussain Cemetery.