73-year-old man becomes food delivery boy to earn in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a sheer example of hard work, a 73-year-old resident of Islamabad, has started working as a food delivery food due to domestic circumstances.

Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi, 73-year-old, has served in the Ministry of Finance for 27 years, but failing to meet the family’s expenses with pension of Rs.25,000, he started working at such old age.

Talking to ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Fayyaz Akhtar said that he has worked in the Ministry of Finance for 27 years and now he is retired and with the amount he got after retirement he opened a mobile shop for his son during the first wave of the coronavirus but things did not work, because the markets were closed due to the epidemic, he maintained.

He said that due to the closure of markets, all the accumulated capital was spent and I became indebted. The situation compelled me to do something as Rs25,000 monthly pension after paying rent of the house, nothing was left.

“So, I decided to work as food delivery boy as there is nothing wrong in hardwork,” Fayyaz Akhtar Faizi added.

Replying to a question, the 73-year-old food delivery boy said that people appreciate him and his work. Fayyaz Akhtar said that at night when he finishes work, he deposits the entire account in his account through easy money and then transfers the company’s money to the company online.

“I am hand-to-mouth, but I still don’t ask for anything from anyone,” he said. Akhtar also appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and philanthropists to buy him, to a small house so that he can pay off his debt.