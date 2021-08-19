74 new Pakistani lives lost to COVID as positivity jumps to 7.86pc

ISLAMABAD: As Covid continues to eat into the world’s health and economy with little respite even in its fourth wave, Pakistan has Sunday reported new 74 deaths owing to the global pandemic and 4,373 fresh cases, ARY News reported.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has released daily statistics today citing 55,634 tests conducted in the past 24-hour period across Pakistan, which resulted in 7.86 per cent positivity.

Statistics 19 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,634

Positive Cases: 4373

Positivity % : 7.86%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 19, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC official handle tweeted the daily update as it routinely does.

16 more healthcare workers contract Covid-19 in 24 hours

Separately from the front lines resisting the Covid menace in the country from earlier this week, 16 more healthcare workers were infected.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health the numbers until Tuesday of health workers getting infected with the virus in Pakistan has reached 17,364.

In the past 24 hours until Tuesday, 10 more doctors, two nurses and four other health staff diagnosed positive of the Covid-19 infection, sources said.

They said that 10,418 doctors, 2,447 nurses, and 4,499 other health workers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country so far, while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.