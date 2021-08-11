Covid-19 infects 20 more healthcare workers in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has infected 20 more healthcare workers during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall number of infections to 17,275, ARY News reported Wednesday.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, 13 doctors, two nurses and five healthcare staff were infected during the last day.

The sources said that so far 10,362 doctors, 2,439 nurses, and 4,474 other health professionals have been infected by COVID-19 in the country while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.

“489 health workers are currently isolating at their homes, and 30 admitted at hospitals,” they said adding that 16,588 have so far recovered from the infection.

Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,017 health workers have tested positive for the Covid-19 and 60 have succumbed to the infection.

“3,489 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 4,117 positive cases among health workers and 44 deaths in KP,” they said 1,584 workers tested positive and 14 of them have so far died in Islamabad.

The COVID-infected healthcare workers in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) stand at 870 and 878 respectively and nine died each region.

In Gilgit Baltistan 320 health workers were infected with coronavirus and three died, sources at the ministry said.