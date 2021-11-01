74th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan being celebrated today

GILGIT: The 74th independence day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour today (Monday).

Social, political, and literary circles are organizing various events to celebrate the historic event in a befitting manner.

The main function of Independence Day will be held at Chinar Garden. The chief guest will hoist the national flag, lay floral wreath on the graves of the martyrs and offer Fatiha at the Yadgar-e- Shahuda.

The Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is marked on November 1, every year as the Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj in 1947 and arrested the Dogra Governor Ghansara Singh.

In his message on the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said it was after immense sacrifices, the people of the region got independence from Dogra Raj.

He said the present government has initiated development projects worth billions of rupees in Gilgit Baltistan which will usher in a new era of progress and development in the region.

Amin Khan Gandapur said progress has been made on granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan saying this will fulfill the longstanding demand of the local people.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister, in his message on the occasion, said we should not forget our martyrs who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate the region from a reign of oppression and cruelty.

He said unity and tolerance are inevitable for swift development and prosperity of the area.

