75-kg drugs hidden inside ‘halwa boxes’ seized at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel have foiled the bid to smuggle 75-kilogram drugs from Islamabad International Airport to a foreign country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the security officials have seized 75-kg drugs at Islamabad International Airport besides arresting a clearing agent.

It was learnt that the narcotics were hidden inside ‘halwa [traditional dessert]’ boxes by the drug peddlers.

The drugs were being smuggled to the United Kingdom (UK) via a private airline. Two suspects who were allegedly involved in the drug smuggling fled from the airport.

The ASF officials have arrested the clearing agent and started an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in July, Customs officials had foiled a bid to smuggle 30 kilogrammes of heroin to the United Kingdom and arrested two suspects at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the customs officials, the suspects were trying to smuggle the heroin worth Rs 300 million to the UK in a clothes’ consignment.

The officials had registered an FIR against the suspects and launched an investigation.