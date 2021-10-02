7m more Covid vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Seven million more doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Pakistan to help the country scale up vaccination against the viral disease.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) through its official Twitter handle said three million doses of SinoVac, three million doses of Sinopharm and one million doses of Sputnik arrived in Islamabad between Sept 30 and Oct 2.

Another consignment of 3 Million doses of #SinoVac, 3 Million doses of #SinoPharm & 1 Million doses of #SputnikV vaccines procured by NDMA, arrived in Pakistan on 30 Sep – 02 Oct 2021 & handed over to MoNHSR&C. Spokesperson NDMA. pic.twitter.com/BQgGnXjkCK — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) October 2, 2021

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said more than 60 million citizens have been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“The number of people who have got at least one jab surpassed 60 million. God willing, the tally of fully vaccinated will exceed 30 million today,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

ALSO READ: NCOC ANNOUNCES FRESH CURBS FOR UNVACCINATED PEOPLE FROM OCT 01

He expressed the hope that the target of vaccinating 70 million people by Dec-end would be achieved, urging the people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated to get a vaccine shot at the earliest.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!